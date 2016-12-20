2016 Christmas Message from Provost of Angus

Christmas is the time that most of us will spend with family and friends, exchanging gifts and sharing a festive meal.

Generosity and goodwill abound in Angus and that spirit of contribution is particularly evident at this time of year, when residents enhance their good fortune by sharing it with others.

Throughout the year people give freely of their time – running local groups and facilities. Together we are creating opportunities and making our neighbourhoods vibrant and happier places to live in. The warmth of our communities supports old acquaintances and offers friendship to new residents – those whose work has brought them here and those who have sought safety in a new country.

During the past year it has been my privilege to meet so many caring, creative and committed people. Those who are building new homes, those who are developing new schools, those who are caring for loved ones or helping our young people thrive.

My predecessor Helen Oswald was never happier in her role as Provost than when she met Angus residents and businesses, to both share their success and fight their corner. Helen was a passionate advocate for Angus. I share the pride she had in all those who make such a valuable contribution to the life and future of the county and like her I intend to seize every opportunity to promote Angus at home and abroad.

As we look forward to another year I wish you and yours a happy and peaceful Christmas.

Provost Alex King