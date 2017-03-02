A Taste of Angus adds flavour to March

A feast of local produce is on the menu for the Taste of Angus Festival which will be held between March 19 and 26.

Its recently launched programme reveals that the celebration of local, fresh, seasonal produce will feature lots of opportunities to sample delicious Angus food and drink, as well as talks and demos from local experts, an exciting new indoor foodie market and a distillery tour with a difference.

Among the many events happening all over the county during, will be, on Tuesday, March 21, a tour of Ogilvy Distillery, home of Ogilvy Vodka, made from potatoes grown on the Jarron family’s farm near Glamis. The 7pm tour will finish with a chance to taste the award-winning spirit and ready-made cocktails which have been added to its range.

Another eagerly awaited event is the Pizza Night at Sacred Grounds Coffee Company in Arbroath on Friday, March 24 which will bring together Muckle Backit Oven’s hand-thrown, wood-fired pizzas with coffee made from freshly-roasted coffee beans.

Kathryn Baker, of Sacred Grounds Coffee Company, said: “The care, love and attention Jamie, our roaster, puts into every kilo of coffee is second to none – and it’s dedication like this that marks out so many Angus producers, including Muckle Backit Oven. There are many incredible food and drink producers in Angus and the Taste of Angus Festival is a great way to discover them and try their products.”

There will also be opportunities to meet local farmers, brewers and butchers, attend a preview of a new café in a very special location and try chocolates featuring Angus ingredients such as raspberries, gin and beer. In addition, several restaurants will offer a Taste of Angus on their menus with dishes made from delicious local ingredients.

The Food Life group will also showcase local food and drink at a free indoor market featuring a ‘moveable feast’ of street foods at Strathmore Mart in Forfar on Sunday, March 26.

Jillian McEwan, from the group, said: “Angus’s exceptional natural larder is mainly due to our unique land and sea environment and its guardians – our local fishing and farming communities.

“Our region is a hotbed of new culinary talent, with novel food and drink enterprises breaking boundaries in sectors such as soft drinks, craft beers, spirits and coffee roasting, plus our ever-growing street food scene.”

Further information about the Taste of Angus Festival 2017 is available online at www.visitangus.com/tastefestival