Angus choir seeks talented recruits

The Angus branch of the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCoS) is now searching for its next cluster of budding young singers.

Children from Primary 3 upwards are invited to a free half-hour workshop on Saturday, June 10 at the new Forfar Community Campus, where they will take part in a range of fun and informal singing games and rhymes.

Lorna Rudden, NYCoS area choirs manager, said: “Our enthusiastic and expert staff provide great singing experiences that are both fun and develop musical skills. Singing in a NYCoS choir has many other benefits too: gaining a musical education, socialising and making friends, and boosting confidence by performing.”

In the first year, the choir meets for an hour every Thursday evening during term time when children learn and sing together with others their age. The musicianship programme, based on Kodály methodology, helps to develop skills such as learning to read music, pitching, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and simple theory.

Established in 1996, the choir provides opportunities for young people and teachers to develop choral singing across Scotland. Child can be signed up for the choir at nycos.org.uk/workshop