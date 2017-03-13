Angus Commando challenge for charity

Members of the public are being given the chance to find out if they have what it takes to wear the green beret of one of armed forces’ elite regiments.

Renowned world-wide as one of the UK’s most efficient fighting forces, the Royal Marines are highly trained to be deployed to any environment at any time.

And now 45 Commando Royal Marines are inviting individuals to take part in a Commando Raid at their base near Arbroath this summer to help raise funds for charity.

Participants will face a tough challenge of 16 obstacles over a 6.4-mile course, in recognition of Royal Marines being formed in 1664, to help them discover if they have the Commando spirit.

The event has been organised to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Woodlands Garden Trust, and will be held at RM Condor on Saturday, June 24.

Warrant Officer 1 (RSM) Ross Wilson, Regimental Sergeant Major for 45 Commando, said: “You will get muddy and you will get wet. You might even question why you volunteered. We can, however, promise that you’ll be challenged. Other obstacle courses are based on military training courses. The Commando Raid is the only one open to the public that is being run by real-life Royal Marine Commandos.”

The Woodlands Garden was opened in November 2011 and is a living memorial to the Marines from the unit who have fallen since 45 Commando moved to Arbroath in 1971. Its centrepiece is an eight-tonne granite memorial stone which bears the names of those lost, including the 13 fatalities suffered during Operation Herrick in Afghanistan.

WO1 (RSM) Wilson added: “The event is open to anyone, both individuals and teams, and we hope to attract around 2,000 runners. It will be challenging but the idea is to remove people from their comfort zone and help promote the Commando spirit, which they’ll certainly need to complete the course.”

The Commando spirit consists of courage, determination, unselfishness, and cheerfulness in the face of adversity and to become a Royal Marine candidates need to undergo one of the longest and most physically gruelling infantry training regimes in the world. Training takes 32 weeks for Marines, and 60 weeks for Royal Marine officers undertaking 60 weeks.

Costs of entry to the Command Raid is £45, with a limited number of early bird tickets available for £35, and places can be booked at https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/RMRaid ‘Royal Marines Commando Raid” on Facebook.