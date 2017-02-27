Angus proud of plantinum grade loos

Angus’s public loos have again been rewarded for their high standards at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

And Flora Kenny from Montose was named Attendant of the Year - Individual Attendant Team National Award for Scotland - and also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her 29 years’ uninterrupted service at the Baltic Street toilets in Montrose and unstinting dedication to her role.

She received her award from Stewart Ball, our head of regulatory and protective services shortly before retiring earlier this month.

It was good news all round for Angus loos with Arbroath Harbour Visitor Centre, Montrose Baltic Street, Forfar The Buttermarket and Arbroath Market Place public conveniences winning Platinum Grade awards in the 2016 search to find the best ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK.

The Loo of the Year Awards has been identifying the best in Britain since 1987 and are recognised as setting the standards for all those who provide ‘away from home’ facilities for staff, customers and visitors.

Each venue receives an unannounced visit from an authorised Loo of the Year Awards Inspector and is assessed against 100 judging criteria – including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings and overall standards of cleanliness and management. Loos are then graded from Bronze to Platinum, with Gold and Platinum winners short- listed for one of a number of national awards, covering all of the UK.

More than 1000 entries were received for the awards, which were sponsored by Tork and Clos-o-Mat and supported by the national tourism bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.