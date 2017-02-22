Angus walking festival has a programme for all

The beauties of the Angus hills and coastline will attract walkers from across the country for this year’s Angus Glens Walking Festival.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the festival will reach beyond the county’s five glens to reveal the county’s stunning landscapes from the crags and corries to dramatic cliffs and coastlines, with local mountain leaders and ANGUSalive’s countryside rangers leading the way and offering expert insight into the area and its rich history.

Sponsored by the Forestry Commission Scotland, the festival’s programme will feature 20 walks which will be conducted over four days in June across a variety of landscapes including open moorland, heather-clad hills, mountains, rivers, lochs and shoreline.

There is a walk for anyone aged eight and above, the novice, the leisurely stroller and the experienced walker.

Walk duration varies from approximately five to eight hours and they range from moderate to extremely strenuous.

Kirsty Hunter, Angus Alive chief executive, said: “We are fortunate to have some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery on our doorstep in Angus so it’s wonderful to welcome local residents, as well as visitors from across the UK and many other corners of the world, to the festival each year to enjoy the views.

“Everyone can enjoy the great outdoors so we have walks to suit a range of abilities over the four days, ranging from extremely challenging routes that conquer some of Scotland’s highest peaks to excursions designed to take in the scenery and wildlife at a more leisurely pace.

“Whether you’re eight or 80, the Angus Glens Walking Festival is a fantastic opportunity to visit some of the most remote and attractive parts of Angus.

“We enjoyed stunning sunshine during 2016’s festival, but the Angus outdoors is a very special place in all weathers and there’s every chance of seeing four seasons in one day.”

Further information about the festival, which will take place between Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4 as well as the full list of walks can be found on the dedicated website at www.angusglenswalkingfestival.com where places on the walks, which will include favourite locations such as Jock’s Road, Corrie Fee and the Rocks of Solitude at Edzell can also be booked.