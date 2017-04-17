Angus writers pen literary winners

The Angus Writers’ Circle has continued its annual achievements at the Scottish Association of Writers’ Conference.

The conference regularly attracts well-known names from the literary world who adjudicate the various writing competitions, which are open to all affiliated writing group members from across the country.

This year the keynote speaker was comedian, writer and actress Helen Lederer.

On this occasion Angus Writers’ Circle picked up two top prizes.

Pam Turner won the Constable Stag for a General Novel (adjudicated by J David Simons).

And Sandra Ireland – whose debut novel ‘Beneath The Skin’, was published by Polygon last year – picked up the Dorothy Dunbar Rose Bowl for Poetry (adjudicated by Sheila Templeton).

Another Angus Writers member, Ann Craig, took second place in the poetry competition.

Further mentions go to Suzanne Milne, who gained a highly commended in the General Article Competition; and Elizabeth Frattaroli, for a highly commended in the Under-7s Short Story.

Elizabeth and her mother Jan Strickland were also awarded commended places in the Scottish Association of Writers’ Council Trophy for Flash Fiction.

The Angus Writers’ Circle meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7.30-10pm, in the Rosely Hotel, Arbroath.

New members are always welcome.

For further details, call the secretary, Sandra Ireland, on 01241 410346.