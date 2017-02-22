B&Q safety warning over light fittings

B&Q has issued a safety warning following concerns being raised over a range of light fittings.

The DIY giant have found that the lamp shade rings on some models of the ranges of lights may fracture, which can cause the shade to fall from the fitting and present a risk of injury.

The company advise anyone who has purchased one of the affected products, which use the shade ring, to remove the shade and ring immediately on any affected light fittings, using the original tool supplied - ensuring the lights are cool first.

If this is not possible, customers are advised to avoid the potential fall zone until they have been able to organise removal of the lampshade/s.

Once the shade rings and shades have been removed the ceiling light fittings are safe to continue using as normal.

Customers having difficulty removing the shades or identifying the rings contact the helpline on 0300 3034482.

The full list of affected products, which were offered for sale between February 2014 and February 2017, reads as follows:

April 3 light semi flush - BARCODE 5052931672769

Areto 1 light table - BARCODE 5014838507643

Areto 3 light semi flush - BARCODE 5014838508725

Areto 5 light pendant chrome - BARCODE 5014838507605

Areto 5 light semi flush chrome - BARCODE 5014838507582

Ashby 1 light wall - BARCODE 5014838673683

Ashby 3 light semi flush - BARCODE 5014838673447

Borrello 1 light table lamp - BARCODE 5052931475476

Borrello 3 light semi flush - BARCODE 5052931475599

Borrello 5 light pendant - BARCODE 5052931475544

Borrello 5 light semi flush - BARCODE 5052931475582

Borrello 1 light table lamp - BARCODE 5052931672875

Bromley 3 light ceiling lamp - BARCODE 5052931683826

Bromley 3 light semi flush - BARCODE 5014838615775

Bromley 5 light semi flush - BARCODE 5014838615782

Cloe 2 light wall lamp - BARCODE 5052931672738

Cloe 2 light wall lamp gold effect - BARCODE 5052931672776

Cloe 3 light ceiling lamp - BARCODE 5052931672745

Cloe 3 light semi flush gold effect - BARCODE 5052931672783

Cloe 5 light semi flush - BARCODE 5052931672950

Cloe 5 light semi flush gold effect - BARCODE 5052931672790

Kapista 1 light spot chrome - BARCODE 5397007176599

Kapista 3 light spot round chrome - BARCODE 5397007176070

Kapista 4 light spot bar chrome - BARCODE 5397007176582

Tempest 6 light semi flush - BARCODE 5014838458105