Club fundraising to build new home

Brechin Rugby Club has launched a Crowdfunding Campaign to help establish their own floodlit playing area.

The club has secured land to call their very own, and are now calling on the community to help bring their plans to life.

They explained: “We aim to have the rough area of ground transformed into a grassed playing field suitable mainly for rugby but for use of the whole community.

“Our first steps are to grub up the area then sow high amenity grass seed to form the playing area. The grassed area will be fenced off to keep dogs off the area.

“We will be erecting environmentally sensitive flood lighting taking into consideration neighbouring properties whilst making the facility usable through the long winter nights.”

In order to achieve their plans, a target of £300,000 has been set.

The ground is located behind DM Carnegie’s yard, just off Cookston Road.

To create, and maintain, the playing area, which will cover an overall area of two hectares, there is also a need for ground maintenance equipment such as mowers, line marking and strimmers.

The club continued: “There will be enough room for a full sized playing pitch with posts and a number of smaller pitches for the junior members of the club.

“The local schools will have the use of the pitches through the day as currently the High School team has to travel to other towns within Angus to play their games.”

While plans will see temporary storage and accommodation units initially, the plan is to eventually build a bespoke community facility, which will include changing and shower rooms, offices, large communal area, kitchen and a garage for the ground maintenance equipment.

The club added: “This new building will be built in an environmentally friendly way and will also include solar panels so that we can pay for our energy requirements and hopefully provide a long term cash stream for the club to help pay for annual rental, insurance and maintenance costs.”

If you would like to support the club, you can donate to their cause at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/brechin-rugby-club-new-playing-field-clubhouse