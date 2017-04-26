Countdown is on for Montrose Musical Festival’s 10th anniversary

The 10th Montrose Music Festival is only a month away!

In just over four weeks the annual event will kick off its 10th year.

To celebrate a decade since the first MoFest, organisers are hosting two outdoor arena gigs on the town’s East Links this year - Scottish band Deacon Blue, who headlined the event back in 2009, will return to MoFest on Friday, May 26, with Californian rockers The Beach Boys closing the festival on Sunday, May 28.

Following The Beach Boys’ performance, a fireworks display on the East Links is set to close the weekend.

The first wave of bands for the rest of the weekend has been announced and include Al Hughes, Bob Paton, Bravado, Engines of Vengeance, FaR, Fn3G’s, Ganked, Heidrum, Independence, Journey North, Kinell, Kinnaber Junction, Kith & Kin, KJB, Main Street Blues Band, Medicine Well, Mimsy, Nick Mercer Jr, Ronan Lang, Run for Cover, Sandy Tweeddale, Single by Sunday, Shatterhand, Solar Sons, Sons o’ the Soil, Sorella, Stanton, The Broon Troot Orchestra, The Convulsions, The Lorelei, and The Mandrakes.

As part of their ongoing fundraising efforts members of the MoFest committee are taking part in the Links Park Community Trust 5k a day for 50 days challenge, which will see the funds raised split between the two charities.

Sunday, May 28, will see the challenge conclude as the team complete their final 5k as part of the High Street event.

David Paton, MoFest chairman, said: “The team have jumped at the chance to take part and further the amazing work of Links Park Community Trust, and bolster our own fundraising efforts.”

This year, the High Street will focus on being family friendly and see a range of fun activities for children, as well as the festival’s trademark selection of exciting food vendors and stalls.

In partnership with Police Scotland and Angus Council the committee are sending a clear message about alcohol at 2017’s event.

Anne Jenkins, vice chairwoman, said: “This year we are asking people to keep the alcohol to the venues and let the High Street get back to being the family area that it was.

“There is a huge misconception that you have always been allowed to drink at MoFest, that’s not the case.”

The last three years have seen designated areas of the High Street be licensed for the sale and consumption of alcohol to allow the inclusion of craft beer and cocktail traders as part of the event.

‘‘However, this has led to significantly increased costs for organisers.

Anne continued: “The planning that goes into the High Street event alone is incredible.

“We don’t just show up and throw up a few barriers.

“The placement of every single barrier has been debated for months.

“Rightly so, the public safety considerations are huge.

“As the event organisers we have to demonstrate how we will manage crowds, lost children, access for emergency vehicles and when alcohol is added to that it becomes increasingly difficult.

“To put it bluntly, the practicalities and costs of having alcohol outweigh the point of it.

“The most you have ever been able to buy as part of the High street was a craft beer or cocktail, there has never been a full bar service so we aren’t taking away something that has previously been there.

“There are 25 venues that serve alcohol, including three outdoor areas at The Market Arms, The Picture House and The Star.

‘‘We think that’s

enough.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to support the MoFest committee, who are taking part in the Links Park Community Trust 5k a day for 50 days challenge, can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamMoFest

Tickets for both the Deacon Blue and The Beach Boys concerts are available from the Ticketline website or from the MoFest HQ at 66 New Wynd, Montrose.

The MoFest HQ is open every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

It will be open daily from May 15 onwards from 10am to 4pm.