Down Memory Lane

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977.

60 years ago: On the eve of the Cup match the committee of Brechin City discovered that the hedge, which was the subject of so much controversy a few years ago, had been badly damaged at the lower end of the pitch, rendering the shelter more or less useless. Considerable fencing will now be required to conform to the rules of the SFA to ensure that the pitch is properly enclosed.

Members of the Supporters’ Club are taking a very dim view of this, as with the short daylight this is not the time of year to be carrying out repairs. However, no doubt all will be shipshape before Saturday’s game with Berwick.

40 years ago: The Scottish Development Department have agreed in principle to provide a special lane for vehicles to turn off the main Brechin-Laurencekirk road at the Hillside Road junction. The news has been welcomed by motorists who signed a 265-name petition asking Tayside Region to provide a third lane for traffic at the junction. The motorist claimed they were “sitting ducks” to over taking traffic and said the junction was the worst in Angus. Many of the signatories were from all grades of staff at Stracathro Hospital, signing as private motorists. The petition went to the Angus area roads department of the Tayside Region.