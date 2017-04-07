Down Memory Lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1977 and 1987.

40 Years Ago: Three projects to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee have been suggested by the organising committee. One of these was a heritage trail round Brechin. The biggest project suggested is an outdoor activities centre for youngsters, including mentally and physically handicapped while the third is the provision of types of equipment for the Brechin Health Centre, Brechin Infirmary and St Drostans.

Edzell Elders - Four elders of Edzell/Lethnot Parish Church have received long service certificates for over 30 years of eldership in the Church of Scotland. They are: Mr James Milne, Dunlappie Road; Mr George Napier, Durie Place; Mr A. Elrick, Church Street; and Mr George Caithness, Glenlethnot.

30 Years Ago: An invitation is to be extended by Brechin Community Council to the management of Flicks nightclub to come to their next meeting. The council is anxious to discuss the future development. While they have a number of minor disagreements with Flicks’ management, the council was at pains to stress that the hand they are extending is a friendly one.

The argument for siting Brechin’s proposed dry-sports facility at the foot of the town was strengthened when a Drumachlie Park resident spoke angrily about children playing football in front of his house.