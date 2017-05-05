Down memory lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1957 and 1987.

60 Years Ago: Dalhousie Castle in Midlothian, is being put on the market, either for sale or to be let on a lease. The castle has been standing empty for years. Lord Dalhousie remarked: “I can hardly allow a building like that to go a-begging. The fabric is sound and it could be used as a private school for boys as it was about five years ago.” The Earl has never lived in Dalhousie Castle himself though he recalls his father had done so. Dalhousie Castle is one of the oldest residences in Scotland still to be owned by the family who originally founded it, the Ramsays of Dalhousie. Simon de Ramseia came to Scotland with King David, 1124-53. The Ramsays’ occupancy of Dalhousie dates from the 13th century.

30 Years Ago: Mr S. Craig, manager of the Hillside Distillery, last week supervised the loading of the last barrels of 12-year-old whisky from the warehouses at North Port Distillery. The whisky has been moved to the firm’s plant at Menstrie and leaves the Brechin Distillery completely empty.

Rail link - The Caledonian Railway Company (Brechin) Ltd. is on its way to achieving its aim of opening a Brechin to Bridge of Dun link by the summer. In 1984 the disused Brechin Station was re-opened and steam services were restarted. Last year services left the station every weekend between May and September, covering about three miles.