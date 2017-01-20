Down Memory Lane in Brechin

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977:

60 years ago

Among those who figured in the New Year Honours List was Air Commodore Alexander M. Rodgers who becomes a Commander of the Bath (C.B.). Air Commodore Rodgers is the third son of the late Mr H. M. Rodgers, schoolmaster at Careston for 30 years. His first schooling was at Careston. He went on to Forfar Academy and later graduated B.Sc. from St Andrews University. He joined the RAF in 1931. By 1942 he was Director-General and Inspector of Signals. Latterly he has been CO at RAF Walton but has taken up a new appoint with Home Command.

40 years ago

A campaign to save Denburn Works from the threatened closure with the resultant loss of 200 jobs was launched on Sunday at a meeting of the workers. Their slogan is “Save Denburn, Save Brechin”. David Todd, district secretary of the AUEW, said: “The closure of Denburn would be a nail in the coffin of Brechin.”

Martin Clark, secretary of the Brechin branch of the Dyers’ and Bleachers’ Union, presided over the meeting which agreed that there should be no voluntary redundancies and a working committee should be elected to coordinate the campaign. Mr Todd, chairman, said one of his first duties is to go round public houses, factories, shops, seeking financial support.