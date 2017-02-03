Down Memory Lane in Brechin

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977.

60 years ago: The Town Council approved the recommendation of the Finance Committee that the estimated cost of repairs and improvements at the Slaughterhouse amounting to £225 be met out of revenue. The work will be carried out at a time suitable to the slaughterhouse. The Council also approved the recommendation of the Finance Committee that the estimated sot of repairs and improvements to the City Hall amount to £290 be met out of revenue. Expenditure is to be limited to £100 during this financial year. The Provost added that they would trust to the City Hall Committee to use that sum to the best advantage.

40 years ago: At Angus Health Council meeting at Stracathro Hospital last Wednesday it was agreed that a letter in the strongest terms be sent to Tayside Health board reiterating the request that ear nose and throat in-patient unit, transferred from Stracathro to Ninewells just over a year ago, be restored to Stracathro. The Council has the support of the two Angus MPs. A letter was read from the Board giving information on the ENT waiting list at Ninewells and anticipating future demands. The waiting list had almost doubled. The Board agreed the increase was a matter of concern, but pointed out there were certain abnormal factors affecting that period.