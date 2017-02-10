Down Memory Lane in Brechin

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977.

60 years ago: The Roads Committee of the Town Council had been concerned about the danger of children at the railway bridge in Drumachlie Loan. Unable to suggest a remedy they housing the help of the County Roads Committee. The County Clerk reported that the County Committee were of the opinion that the question was one of public safety and they asked for a report from the Chief Constable. A safety barrier they thought would not be approved. Councillor Millar recalled that they had felt that a safety barrier would be an open invitation to the children to play there, and had asked the County Committee what else they could do; but they had no solution. Mr Small remarked that the bank there was obviously played on and in the summer-time it would be worse.

40 years ago: A number of shopkeepers in Montrose Street approached Mr Alick Buchanan-Smith on earning that the Tayside Regional Roads Department was to put down yellow lines on the street.He has been assured by Mr Mollison, regional director of roads, that parking would only be prohibited are road junctions with Montrose Street and although restricted would be allowed on considerable lengths of the street. Shoppers would be able to park for up to half-an-hour and this would allow a turnover of vehicles which was likely to be the advantage of the shoppers.