Down memory lane in Brechin

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977.

60 years ago: Brechin High School Literary and Debating Society is having another busy season. Winners in the senior speech-making competition were the Class V team (chairman, Michael Bell; speaker - Elaine Miller; vote of thanks - Patricia Stanford; subject - Shakespeare). Class IIIa were a close second (Peter Calligari, Alison Watson, Roy Condie; subject - matters of historical interest in and around Brechin). Junior winners were Ic (Marlyn Milne, Linda Jack, Eileen Annand - The Fire Brigade) and the runners-up were 1a (Eileen Hogg, Barbara Eunson, Brian Rey - Burns).

Other activities have included a mock trial in which Santa Claus was found guilty of misrepresentation and false pretences!

40 years ago: Brechin is the only burgh in the Angus District where sufficient numbers of the public have come forward for election to the Community Council, on Tuesday, February 22.

Candidates are: William F. Bell, William M. Brown, Richard Burton, Milan (Ted) Drahony, Andrew M. Douglas, Robert Fraser, Orlando Gallaccio, James S. Hawke, Francis G.B. Millard, Dorothy J. MacLeod, Andrew (Bruce) May, George Mitchell, George A. Murray, Conan J. Ritchie, Margaret J. Ritchie, James P. Sim, Emma (Jean) Thomson and Peter M. Young.