Down memory lane in Brechin

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1957 and 1977.

60 years ago: When Brechin Town Council found at the end of the year that the cost of the 16 new houses which they were to erect in Montrose Street as the first stage of the re-development of the street were to cost over £2000 each, they discussed with the architects how the price could be lowered, and savings reduced the cost to £1612 per house.

The Department of Health has authorised the Council to accept the lowest tenders, although they thought the price was high.

The perimeter netting of the tennis courts in the Public Park will be repaired at a cost of £70, and the court lines will be renewed at £27.

The Council will acquire a motor mower for cutting banks, costing £40.

40 years ago: Brechin School Council is to let sleeping policemen lie. They decided this after hearing that the only voluntary method of providing these artificial ridges to slow traffic using the road through Brechin High School grounds approved by the local authority was by raising the £200 cost themselves, and paying the roads department to build them.

The roads through the school have recently attracted an icy reception from drivers, including staff and pupils, who have found parts of the system to be quite dangerous during the cold spell. The roads department is to be asked to include the school in its sanding and gritting routes.