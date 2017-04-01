Down Memory Lane in Brechin

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1977 and 1987.

40 Years Ago: An application for a public-house certificate at the King’s Cinema and Bingo Club, High Street, Brechin, was refused by Angus District Licensing Court in Forfar. Objections to the application were lodged by several adjacent licensees, who were represented by Mr P. Kinghorn solicitor, Brechin. He stated that Brechin was over-licensed. It has five hotel licences, nine public house licences and four clubs - a total of 18 licences for a population of under 7000. He added that young people tended to congregate at the entrance to the cinema, and the presence of a public house there could aggravate the problem of under-age drinking.”

30 Years Ago: A huge working model of Brechin Railway Station, as it appeared to travellers between 1940 and 1960, won first prize in the youth section of the prestigious annual Exhibition of the Association of Model Railway Societies in Scotland, at Glasgow. It was the work of 17-year-old Douglas Smith of Dundee, and it took him three years to complete. Painstaking research including countless trips to the station itself and moments of meticulous work produced a scale model of astonishing detail, from the brickwork of the signal box to the coal dust by the side of the track. All its rolling stock, shunts and points are in perfect working order.