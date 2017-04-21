Down Memory Lane in Brechin

We’re taking a look at what made the news in Brechin in 1957 and 1987.

60 Years Ago: Brechin Pipe Band’s new Hall at the Inch was officially opened by Lord Dalhousie at a special function in the Hall on Friday, when His Lordship also unveiled a plaque with the band’s new seal.

It was the climax of two years’ hard endeavour, for the Band’s new home has been converted from a derelict building by eight committee members who worked three nights a week and all day on Sundays. One of their first jobs was to wheel 120 tons of rubble for a floor foundation for the main hall.

They’ve painted, sawed and hammered and the only outsiders called in were for some brickwork and the electric installation. The cost is reckoned to have been £250.

30 Years Ago: Brechin Castle, the home of the Earl of Dalhousie, was broken into but the intruder was trapped when he locked himself in a kitchen.

Arbroath Sheriff Court heard the Earl was not in residence when the accused entered the castle by climbing scaffolding and breaking a window. When the butler completed his duties at 4.50pm nothing seemed amiss. A short time later the accused entered the estate factor’s office and asked for a fictional Mr Smith.

The factor tried to apprehend him but he ran into a kitchen, locking the door behind him. A defensive agent said his client had been drinking for most of the afternoon.