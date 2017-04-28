Down memory lane in Brechin

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1957 and 1987.

60 Years Ago: Edzell Village Improvement Society had written to Brechin District Council, pointing out that the streets in the village had no names and this was awkward for strangers and visitors, and they asked whether name plates might not be put up as in Brechin. In answer to a question from Mr Campbell Adamson it was explained that the streets all had names but the names were not displayed and it was difficult for strangers to find their way about. Mr Carnegy-Arbuthnott did not want to see very large name plates put up in Edzell such as had been provided in some places with unhappy effects.

30 Years Ago: Out of overgrown sidings and decaying buildings a major Angus tourist attraction is emerging. Years of restoration work by the Brechin railway Preservation Society have brought the Brechin to Bridge of Dun Railway line near to the point of completion and ready for re-opening. Company chairman Andrew Kennedy said: “We held a public meeting in a Brechin hotel to see if there would be any interest in a steam society. The interest was phenomenal. In 1981 the last goods train ran from Brechin, ironically when it was at its busiest, ferrying lime for farmers.”