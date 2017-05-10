Gardner Association receives development grant

Funding from Big Lottery Fund’s Community Assets programme is to help shape proposals for modernising Gardner Memorial Church.

The Gardner Community Association (GCA) received a development grant of £38,580.

The funding will progress the architectural/design proposal for use of the church by the wider community to the next stage.

The development funding will also enable the GCA to engage more fully with the local community, to identify their most pressing needs and concerns and how best to address these.

The findings will form the basis of a Strategic Plan, which will accompany a much larger funding application later in the year.

The Association has already appointed architects James F Stephen of Glamis to lead the design team and consultants SKS Scotland to develop their Strategic Plan.

Two project workers - local residents Norma Lyall and Ron Lawie - are working on behalf of SKS Scotland and will be canvassing opinions and gathering ideas for incorporation into the Strategic Plan.

This is to establish the needs and wishes of the people of Brechin for a multi-use community facility at the Gardner in St Ninian’s Square.

They will be carrying out surveys and questionnaires and a programme of events will be held to welcome everyone into the facilities.

A drop in session is planned for May 18, between 2pm and 8pm for locals to come and share their views.