Glasgow band rocked by students’ video

An Angus student and her colleagues have produced a music video for up-and-coming Glaswegian rockers The Dead Settlers.

Lauren Rankin, from Monifieth, scripted, directed and coedited the video as part of her university course work. It has now been posted up on YouTube by the band.

First year students of Broadcast Production TV and Radio, and Filmmaking and Screenwriting at the University of the West of Scotland’s Ayr campus, Lauren and producer Maria Rita Quitadamo, co-editor Siobhan Gold, camera operator Braden Gallacher and sound and camera assistant Sam Maxwell were tasked to produce a music video by their course supervisors.

Originally, they were going to work with a Dundee-based band. Sadly, it folded shortly before filming was due to start.

However, through a mutual friend Lauren was then put in touch with Richard Freed, singer and guitarist in Glasgow-based The Dead Settlers, who released their debut EP, ‘Burn With Me’, at the end of last year and were already in talks about making a video.

An added bonus was that actress Shona McHugh, shortly to appear in ITV’s upcoming six- part drama ‘The Loch’, and a friend of the band agreed to appear in the film.

Shot in the studio and at locations around the city, Richard and Shona are the main characters who appear on screen in the story about a doomed love affair, tying in with the band’s latest single – entitled ‘Burn With Me’.

Also in the video are band members Scott McGready (bass), Johnny McGeehan (lead guitar) and stand-in drummer Shaun Hood from well-known Glasgow band ‘The Van Ts’ after regular percussionist, Kris Slavin, was unavailable for filming.

Contact Jerry McGready offered to make his black cab available for the day and it, too, appears on film as part of the story.

Lauren explained: “It was a lot of work to get everything organised and pull it all together but, overall, the production was good fun.

“Shona, Richard and the band were great and very patient as we worked to get the results we wanted, and we are very grateful to have collaborated with them. Also, huge thanks to Jerry for letting us use his taxi.

“The band were very pleased with the end result and we are delighted to have helped them promote their music.”