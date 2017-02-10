Latest news from Brechin and Edzell groups

Here’s a round-up of news from some of the local groups and organisations in the Brechin, Edzell and Menmuir area.

Oot an’ aboot

The members of the Oot an’ Aboot group took a walk round the Forfar loch on their latest outing. It was very foggy but the sun came out on arrival. There were lots of dog walkers out, although not a dog mess in sight. There has been a lot of money spent putting shelter sheds and exercise equipment around the loch since the group’s last visit although there were not as many swans on the loch this time; perhaps it’s approaching the breeding season so they will be pairing off now. Members did spot many of last year’s cygnets in the murky reeds by the bridge. After the walk the went to the driving range for our mandatory tea and cakes which was very enjoyable. Next week, weather permitting, members will visit Stonehaven, leaving the library at 1pm.

Stracathro WRI

President Helen Christie welcomed members and friends to the February meeting. After the completion of business she welcomed speaker Gloria Mitchell, who demonstrated a varied selection of fascinators and corsages she had made for herself, family and friends for different occasions. While she was showing how to create arrangements she kept members entertained with recollections of amusing and unexpected incidents in her life. She was thanked by Helen Christie for a very enjoyable evening. Competition results: Twiddle muff – 1 Isobel Merchant, 2 Mary Finnie, 3 Sheila Burnett; Individual savoury quiche – 1 Isobel Merchant, 2 Helen Christie, 3 Jane Cuthill.

Rotary Club

Brechin High School’s reputation for musical ability was further enhanced when music teacher Leah Lynch brought three pupils to perform at last week’s Brechin Rotary Club meeting. Nicola Joiner, Charley Hancox and Daveena Rooke enchanted their audience with songs that even included an Elvis Presley number. Club member and musician Isobel Luke gave a vote of thanks, commenting on how superbly they had performed.

Guild report

Edzell Lethnot Glenesk Guild enjoyed an afternoon at Edzell Primary School recently with songs, dancing, poems and individual items. Members were met at the door with tea or coffee and looked after by the pupils. President Glenys Small thanked all the teachers and pupils for an enjoyable afternoon. Each year either for Christmas or Burns Day the pupils go to the church. The Guild ladies saw the full performance of what the children are taught. Mrs Farquhar, headteacher, thanked the ladies for coming.

Whist night

Menmuir Hall is hosting a whist night on Wednesday, February 22, starting at 7.30pm. The evening includes supper and a raffle. All are welcome.

SWRI meeting

The February meeting of Menmuir SWRI was a stylish affair with Edith Adam of French Dressing, who gave a most amusing but at the same time useful talk about making the most of ourselves. Members learned how to use colour to complement their complexions and how a scarf could make or break the look. Hostesses were Wilma Warden, Teresa Warden and Margaret Thomson. The competition was a mocktail with Wilma Warden coming first, Philippa Duffus second and Heather Gow third. Flower of the month winner was Heather Gow, Evelyn Christison second and Alison Paterson third. The March meeting will be a visit to Brechin City Hall to see the BAOS production of ‘Annie Get Your Gun’.

