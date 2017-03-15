Montrose grandad is King of the Swingers

An inspirational 93-year-old Angus grandad has set a record as the oldest ever customer to take to the trees and conquer a Go Ape adventure.

Raymond Over, from Montrose, stunned staff and family as he seized the moment during a visit to the adventure facility at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire as part of his granddaughter, Louise Finlayson’s, 21st birthday celebrations.

The whole family were taking part in the adventure and Raymond soared to new heights as he took over the record as Go Ape’s oldest ‘Silverback’, completing both the zip wire and Tarzan swing features at the Tree Top Adventure.

Natasha, who arranged the day, said: “When grandad heard of the surprise trip he decided that he wanted to have a go and didn’t want to miss out on the fun.

“We looked on the website and saw there is no age limit and that the criteria was being able to climb rope ladders and grandad was confident he was up for the challenge. He is real inspiration to everyone. He is full of energy and lives life to the full.”

The plucky nonagenarian said he had enjoyed every second of the visit, despite admitting that he had a fear of heights.

Raymond continued: “I don’t think age should every be a barrier and I am always keen to try something new. There was no way I was missing out on the challenge and it was an exhilarating experience zipping through the trees and flying down the Tarzan swing.

Mick Rimmer, Manager of Go Ape at Crathes, added: “The team at Crathes were so proud to be able to welcome him to the course as he become our oldest ever customer.”