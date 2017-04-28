Organisers preparing for Pageant in the City

Pageant goers will have the chance to grab the bull by the horns at this year’s animal-themed event.

BRAVO Brechin’s Pageant takes place on June 3, and for the first time, a Bucking Bronco bull ride will be at the event, with a cash prize of £50 for whoever can stay on the longest.

The annual event runs from 12 to 4pm at Brechin Public Park, and a raft of activities and demonstrations have been lined up for the arena. Angus Falconry Services will be doing demonstrations, as well as Mission Fitness and Brechin Rugby Club Rugrats.

Noreen-Marie Geddes School of Dancing will be performing at the event, and the Zuglu Drummers will be returning again to perform for the crowds.

Another first for this year’s event is a children’s activity tent, which is been run by The Creation Station. It will offer arts and crafts throughout the afternoon. Also sharing the space, is Zoolab, an animal handling experience company. They will be doing a free hour long demonstration.

Three Clydesdale horses will be at the event. Their owners will be raising money for the Duthie Park Clydesdale Show, which is marking its 35th Anniversary Show this year.

Volunteers are needed to help ensure the smoothing running of the event - and particular help is needed to man the many stalls at the event.

Anyone who is willing to help out (however small a time frame) is asked to message organisers with their name and contact information. If you can help, contact Brechin Pageant via their facebook page at www.facebook.com/Brechinpageant.