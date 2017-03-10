Police Scotland’s Tayside division recognised for their efforts

Police officers and police staff of Tayside Division were recognised for their outstanding contributions to keeping people safe at the Tayside Community Justice Awards held in Dundee on Thursday, March 9.

Sergeant Raymond Birnie received the award of Local Champion for the Angus Council area. Ray has worked tirelessly to develop and deliver awareness packages for parents to help keep their children and young people safe online, a rapidly developing area that affects all of our lives.

Detective Sergeants within the Public Protection Unit received an award for their outstanding commitment to protecting vulnerable people across Tayside. Their role involved identifying threats, risk and harm involving vulnerable people, leading on investigations and working closely with partner agencies.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Gall received the Public Protection Award. Jackie has over 24 years experience of protecting vulnerable people and plays a significant role in investigations. Her experience, determination, drive and professionalism has resulted in excellent standards of investigation and protection for the communities of Tayside.

Linda Christie, co-ordinator for the Tayside Appropriate Adult Service, won the Support Staff Award. Linda leads on the provision of the Appropriate Adult service within Tayside and plays a significant part in the service nationally. Her work ensures that the most vulnerable victims, witnesses and suspects receive appropriate support throughout their engagement with the police and partner agencies. Linda has led in this area for over eight years and has made outstanding contributions in this area.

Constable Richard Grieve, Missing Persons Coordinator for Tayside Division, was recognised in the category Working in Partnership. Richard has worked tirelessly across Tayside and Scotland, focussing on issues related to why people go missing, specifically children and young people. He also oversees the coordination of police and partner agency responses during missing person enquiries.

The lead events planning officer for Tayside Division, Constable Graeme Anderson, a won a Working in Partnership award. Graeme has extensive experience of planning large scale events and in particular has worked tirelessly to ensure safety and security in football grounds across Tayside. Coupled with his work on T in the Park this has helped to ensure the safety of our communities, at large events over the past year, and indeed since 2000.

Detective Inspector Graham Binnie was recognised in the Leadership category. Graham has extensive experience in leading the work of Public Protection work across Tayside. He is responsible for the establishment and development of the Tayside Division Risk and Concern Hub, which deals with all issues relating to vulnerability. He works daily with a range of partner agencies and is recognised as a leader in his field.

Tayside Division, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson said: “I am delighted that the excellent work of Tayside Division police officers and police staff is being recognised by their peers and partners across the Tayside Community Justice Authority.

“The primary role of the police is to keep people safe and these awards illustrate the breadth and scope of the duties police officers and police staff undertake on a daily basis.

“Often the significant amount and variety of work in which these individuals are involved in, is not fully recognised by the public.

“Each of the recipients has shown themselves to be exceptional and worthy of recognition, but I would like take this opportunity to remind our communities that every member of Tayside Division, in whatever role they carry out, are focussed on doing the very best they can in order to keep people safe.”