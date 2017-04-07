Rural history experts to speak at Glenesk’s inspiring seminar

The Glenesk Folk Museum is to host an inspiring seminar on Saturday, April 22, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

This day of lively informal discussions will be a great opportunity for teachers, museum workers, artists, storytellers, writers, historians, museum visitors, journalists, heritage interpreters and any one interested in how museums speak to their audiences and engage with communities.

Maria MacDonell, curator, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to a stimulating and friendly day of discussion and sharing ideas.

“We have wonderful Professor Hugh Cheape and Dr Annie Tindley to help us start the day, both experts in rural Scottish history, and we are delighted that Dr John Johnston from Angus Alive will be starting the afternoon sessions.

“Participants will have a chance to look around the museum and to suggest topics for discussion.

“We will have many questions to dicsuss about what museums are for and why. Tickets are £10 to cover the cost of soup, sandwiches and refreshments during the day.

“We advise booking in advance as places are limited and we need numbers for catering so please book by emailing visit@gleneskretreat.scot.”

The Glenesk Folk museum is nine miles up the glen from Edzell off the B966. It is set in stunning landscape and houses over 30,000 objects full of stories.