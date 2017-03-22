Scots settle into their own identites by the age of 29

*Scots finally know who they are and feel comfortable in their own skin at the age of 29 – but their sense of identity starts to fade at 58, according to new research.

A recent survey has revealed that Scottish residents take one year less to find themselves than the average person in the UK, who finds their sense of self at the age of 30.

By 29, the typical Scot will have refined their taste in music and they’ll have six close friends. One third will have cultivated their television and film preferences, while 27 percent will have developed their tastes in literature. Four in 10 will know what their fashion preferences are and 35 percent will be at ease driving.

But 32 is the age Scots will worry least about what other people think of them. Despite this, they are concerned they will lose some sense of who they are by the age of 58.

Commissioned by My Nametags, manufacturer of stickers and iron-on labels for care homes, the research of 2,000 UK adults found that the biggest fears Brits have about growing old are losing their memories, feeling isolated or forgotten, with 74 per cent fearing they will become isolated if they were to ever move into a care home.

Two thirds of those polled are worried about close relatives one day living in a care home. Seven in 10 are concerned they would be forgotten by friends and family upon moving into a retirement home; 68 per cent said they would worry about losing some sense of self if they ever were to move into a care home, while 70 per cent are worried they will lose their possessions.

Lars B. Andersen, managing director, said: “For many of us, our sense of who we are – our tastes, preferences and opinions - takes time to develop so it’s understandable that the prospect of losing this is daunting. Particularly for the older generation of our population and those moving into a care home.

“Moving into residential care is a big life change and the thought that you might lose some part of yourself in the process doesn’t make it any easier. In addition to losing your identity, 70 percent of people are worried they might lose their possessions when moving into a care home which is a great concern! Our nametags help these residents maintain their sense of identity and keep hold of their treasured possessions which often hold lasting memories.”