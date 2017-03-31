Tickets still available for Kinnordy festival

The second Kinnordy Chamber Music Festival is set to be a sell-out event, with just a few tickets left for the weekend’s events.

Taking place this weekend (April 7-9) at Kinnordy House, Kirriemuir, there are still a few spots left for ‘Discovery Day’ which takes place on April 8 from 11am-5pm.

This unique event draws audiences deeper into the the music performed and artistic directors Daniel Tong and Robin Michael will lead discussions and give in-depth talks, including the ‘musical excavation’ of some passages, to reveal just how the composers created their works.

The theme of this year’s ‘Discovery Day’ is ‘Bohemia’ and focuses upon Czech music with performances of Janáček, Martinů, Smetana and Dvořák. Director Daniel Tong explains why performing at Kinnordy is so special:

There will also be refreshment breaks during the day and a full lunch will be served in the beautiful surroundings of historic Kinnordy House.

Tickets for the whole dayare £55 and can be reserved by e-mailing music@kinnnordy.com or by calling 01575 573 134. A full programme can be found at www.kinnordy.com