University of Third Age comes to Brechin

A new self-help organisation is setting up a group in Brechin, where it promotes learning for pleasure.

The University of the Third Age (U3A) is a aimed at people who have completed their career or finished raising a family.

It does not ask for nor give any qualifications.

People participate entirely for the pleasure of doing what they do. Be that learning a new language, singing with others, playing the ukulele, walking the hills, or dozens of other social and learning activities that members want to pursue.

Local U3As are learning cooperatives which draw upon the knowledge, experience and skills of their own members to organise and provide interest groups in accordance with the wishes of the membership.

The organisation already as 48 U3As in Scotland -including one in Forfar.

Anna Rizza, Chair of Forfar U3A said: “The U3A is such a great thing, I see every week how well people get on with a host of different activities in a thoroughly social environment.

“We have been going seven years and have just gone from strength to strength with up to 160 members now.

“Interest groups are the heart of the U3A and the success of the whole venture relies on the hard work of the group leaders.”

The Brechin group will meet for the first time on May 30 at Brechin Community Campus at 2pm.