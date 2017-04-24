Video: Victoria Cross recipient honoured

An Angus soldier’s brave actions were honoured in his home town on Friday, April 21, with the unveiling of a commemorative stone.

The ceremony at Kirriemuir Town Square marked 100 years to the day since Charles Melvin’s most conspicuous bravery, coolness and resource in action at Istabulat in Iraq earned him the Victoria Cross.

Private Charles Melvin was awarded the Victoria Cross for valour.

Throughout the day on which his actions are being honoured, Private Melvin, then aged 31, is said to have greatly inspired those around him with his confidence and courage.

His company had advanced to within fifty yards of the front-line trench of a redoubt (fortification), but due to intense enemy fire the men had to lie down and wait for reinforcements. Private Melvin did not wait. He rushed on alone over ground being swept from end to end by rifle and machine gunfire until he reached the enemy’s trench.

There he fired shots into the trench, killing one or two enemy. As others in the trench continued to fire on him, he jumped into it and attacked them with his bayonet in hand, rather than fixed on his rifle, which was damaged.

Under attack by Private Melvin, most of the enemy fled but not before he had killed two more men and disarmed a further eight unwounded and one wounded. He bound the wounds of the injured man and then hustled all nine from the trench and marched them off, delivering them to an officer.

Private Melvin then took more ammunition and returned to the firing line, where he reported himself to his Platoon Sergeant. All this was done, not only under intense machine gun and rifle fire, but the whole way back Private Melvin and his party were exposed to very heavy artillery barrage fire.

Charles Melvin died on 17 July 1941 and is buried at Kirriemuir. The remembrance stone in Kirriemuir Town will remind generations to come of his remarkable actions 100 years ago and of the sacrifice made by those who fought in the First World War and conflicts since.

See this week’s paper for full coverage from the event.