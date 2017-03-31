A delightful evening of choral music

Carnoustie Choir’s last concert at St Anne’s Church this week was a triumphant celebration of music full to bursting with local talent.

Under the baton of musical director Jill Harrison and accompanied by Barbara Linton, the ladies and gents performed to a larger crowd than last year in the excellent acoustics of the church on Tuesday evening.

Mixing some of the choir’s barn-storming old favourites with some cracking new additions, they showcased the ability and range for which they are rightly known.

Joining them was a woodwind quintet and the Arbroath High Percussion Group.

The quintet of Susie Will, Kim Duncan, Jane Harrison, Lindsay Millar and David Wallace played some delightful pieces, including the complex ‘Capriol Suite’ and the instantly recognisable and entertaining ‘Clog Dance’ by Herold.

The percussionists led by Paul Judge - Corbie Smith, Katie Mathieson, Caitlyn McFarlane, Jack Reid, Nairn Pryde, Robert Allan and Abby McMenaman - ably demonstrated why their members recorded such great success at the recent Arbroath & District Musical (Competitive) Festival, particularly with the entrancing ‘Clocks’ by Coldplay. In addition Paul Judge’s rendition of ‘Rhythm Song’ was masterful and hypnotic.

The choir’s opening of Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ never fails to cause goosebumps and it was a great sign for the rest of the programme. A wonderful addition was the moving spiritual ‘Were You There’ which was a fantastic contrast to Rutter’s excellent ‘A Clare Benediction’.

Ever the entertainers the choir broke up the music with some wonderfully placed and performed ‘lighteners’ such as Romberg’s ‘Drinking Song’, ‘Oom Pah Pah’ and the great ‘West Side Story Medley’.

To round off another brilliant evening of live music we were enchanted by Miss Harrison’s arrangement of ‘One Voice’ and lifted by the reprise of ‘The Rhythm of Life’, a personal favourite.

Well done to all involved, we always look forward to Carnoustie Choir’s concerts and this year was no disappointment. Onwards and upwards to 2018 when they perform in Carnoustie Church.