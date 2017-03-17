Advance to the Retreat with new displays

The Retreat in Glenesk will have its traditional Mother’s Day Weekend on March 25 and 26, 10am until 5pm each day. Then in April it will open fully for the season.

The amount of stock in the museum store displays to be changed. New displays include wedding dresses and a nostalgic look at toys, including a model tractor newly built from a recent donation, a Meccano no. 7 set.

It is the dedication of the Glen folk and the loyalty of the customers that enables the Retreat restaurant and museum to continue.