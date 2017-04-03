All hands on deck for a spring garden update

Spring has finally sprung, and the longer days and better weather means it won’t be long before our attention will be moving to spending time outdoors.

This provides the perfect opportunity to think about improvements to make the most out of our garden space.

Recent statistics have revealed that a well-maintained garden can add around 20% to the value of your property, which equates to £60,000 based on the current average UK house price.

With such promising statistics, instead of just adding some new flowers or plants to your garden this spring, why not add real value to your garden by including a spacious decking area that can become a useful, yet stylish space for entertaining?

Decking is a great way of extending your indoor entertaining space to the outdoors, and offers a safe space for children to play in the warmer months. With one in seven Brits suggesting that the garden has added to the value of their property, there’s a great opportunity to make the most out of a simple garden area by adding a new decking feature. If you’re looking to move house it will make the area stand out to potential buyers, or alternatively it will impress guests visiting your home.

Richard Burbidge offers a wide range of outdoor balustrading that can add a unique finishing touch to any decking area, and more importantly provide an additional safety feature that can offer families peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are protected in the garden.

The most common outdoor decking balustrade is traditionally made from timber, but there is now a wide variety of styles designed to suit different home and gardens, and you’d be surprised at how much difference such a simple update can make. Metal and glass balustrading and spindles can be incorporated into a design to add a modern, luxurious feel to a simple decking area.

For homeowners looking for a traditional option, the Richard Burbidge classic balustrade range has a wide selection of choices including: the unique square baluster system, with its straight lines and defined angles; the round spindles option, for a simple yet stylish look; and the Colonial balustrade for an ornate finish which would add a stunning feature to any country cottage garden.

For gardens needing a more contemporary update, there is the ultra-modern FUSION system, which adds a real wow-factor to any garden. The FUSION system is available with slatted timber panels that are a perfect fit with many styles of deckboard or fences, or glass or acrylic panels that reflect the highest level of modernity.

The addition of a decking balustrade can add a beautiful finishing touch to a garden, making your outdoor space a useful yet safe area for entertaining and spending time in during the warmer months.

Richard Burbidge has a wide range of range of decking balustrade styles available. For more information please visit www.richardburbidge.co.uk or call 01691 678300.