Angus couple aiming to win their wedding

An Angus couple will be embarking on four days of fundraising in a bid to win their wedding.

Shannon Allday, originally from Brechin, and fiancé Shaun Campbell, originally from Perth, both now of Tealing, are taking part in Tay FM’s Cash for Kids Win Your Wedding competition.

The pair, who got in engaged in September last year, are competing against two other couples, and the aim is to raise the most amount of money for the charity.

Shannon said: “People were asking us to apply to Don’t Tell the Bride, but we didn’t fancy that. This benefits a charity, so we decided to apply through the Facebook page - we didn’t think we’d be picked.”

Their fundraising gets underway tomorrow (Thursday) with a sponsored walk, and on Friday they will be having a fundraising night at the Park Bar in Brechin from 7pm.

Shannon explained: “Three people are getting their head shaved on the night - my Mum, my Granny and a family friend. There will also be a quiz and we will be drawing a raffle. We’ve had lots of prizes donated by local businesses, including vouchers for meals and beauty treatments.”

There will be music and games throughout the night as well.

The bride-to-be also revealed that the couple will be swapping roles at the weekend for the fundraiser. She said: “I will be dressing up as a groom, and Shaun as a bride.”

Decked out in their new looks, the pair will be cycling on exercise bikes in the Wellbrae Centre, Dundee on Saturday afternoon followed by a fundraising pub crawl in the city at night.

The following day, the pair will be back on the bikes in their outfits in the city centre from around 11am.

Shannon added: “The fundraising ends on Monday, and it will all be tallied up and we will find out on Wednesday who has won. Regardless if we win or not, it’s all for charity.”

Donations to their fundraising efforts can be made online at https://heroix-gb.everydayhero.com/event/WYW-1-ShannonandShaun/donate.

Donations of £3 can be made by text, by sending MARRY1 to 70808.