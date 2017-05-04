The Angus Farmers Market at Strathmore Hall, Forfar, on Saturday, May 13, will welcome three new stall-holders bringing brand new products.

“Angus & Oink” are from Aberdeenshire and make fantastic rubs and sauces for barbecue meats. They were inspired, whilst travelling in places like South America, to recreate the hot and tasty flavours they had experienced.

Angus has seen a boom in quality brewers and distillers and the market boasts a wonderful array of exciting drinks. Joining the impressive line-up is Bruce from Red Squirrel products with his Gingernut Liqueur - an exquisite blend of the finest ginger, with fragrant hints of thyme and rosemary and balanced with tangy orange and lemon peel. All these on a creamy Ogilvy potato vodka base, making a smooth, sophisticated and versatile drink.

For those looking for some refreshing beer for the weekend there is plenty of choice from regular stall-holders Redcastle Brewery from Carmyllie and newcomers Shed 35 from Carnoustie. They have a fantastic range of beers; including a Tomahawk IPA and an oatmeal stout called Dark Angel. You will also see these fantastic brewers at the popular Angus Brewfest, on October 21 this year. Tickets are now on sale and you can buy them at the market or via www.angusfarmersmarket.co.uk and www.angusbrewfest.co.uk

The Dundee Cheesecake stall celebrates one year of trading with Angus Farmers Market this month. Craig, from Dundee Cheesecakes, started his business as he enjoyed making cheesecakes as a hobby and it is now one of the market’s most popular stalls.

Quality meats, fish, game, dairy and seafood are the backbone of the market and together with artisan bakers, confectioners and preserve makers, they bring a variety of produce that is hard to beat. The diverse product range continues to build; from “Sacred Grounds” the producers of flavoursome coffee beans roasted in Arbroath, to pure wool duvets and pillows from “Uan Wool” based in the Angus Glens.

Resident chef, Hayley Wilkes from WeeCOOK, will be making her “made at market pies” throughout the morning with chilli con carne, chicken and bacon, as well as mince and tattie, flavour combinations. The “Wee Cookies” free kid’s cookery club starts from 11am and on Saturday they will be making breaded fish poppers, using fresh fish from the Arbroath fisheries stall.

The market café will be serving hot snacks; including Puddledub bacon rolls and Highland beef lorne and burgers. Should you fancy something sweet with your cuppa, then you can choose from one of the delicious cakes made by Irene at Storm cakes.

You will find the Angus Farmers Market in the High Street, Montrose on the first Saturday of the month and indoors at the Strathmore Hall, Forfar on the second Saturday from 9am to 1pm.