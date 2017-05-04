Another day of College strike action

Thousands of Further Education lecturers in colleges across Scotland were on strike for a second day yesterday (Wednesday) over the refusal of College management to honour a deal on pay and conditions that was reached more than a year ago.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) claims support for the strike has been overwhelming, with picket lines in place at colleges across Scotland.

The agreement promised equal pay for lecturers in all colleges and national terms and conditions, following years of pay inequity for lecturers doing the same jobs in different colleges.

Over 400 people – lecturers, students, fraternal and sororal trade unionists, politicians and other supporters – rallied in George Square in Glasgow, urging college managers to honour the deal and calling on the Scottish Government to intervene to compel colleges to meet their obligations.

Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “It is likely that the intervention of the Scottish Government will be necessary to compel college management to meet their obligations to lecturers and students. Lecturers do not want to strike, but have been forced into this action by the refusal of management to honour the NJNC agreement that was reached over a year ago. All that lecturers are asking for is for that deal to be honoured.”

At yesterday’s meeting, the EIS made a revised proposal to college management which they have agreed to consider. The EIS also offered further talks tomorrow (Thursday), which the management has now accepted, and the EIS has also offered to continue negotiations on Friday.