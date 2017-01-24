Asda Forfar looking for longest married couples

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day – and Asda Forfar is playing cupid, with a search for the longest married couples in the area.

The store, located at New Road is on the hunt for the longest-married couple in Forfar, or those who may have even met and fell in love whilst doing their supermarket shop in an Asda store. The selected winner will be invited down to the store to receive a special treat from the colleagues.

Winning couples will receive a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a delicious box of chocolates and a warming welcome into the store, to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Five winners will be chosen nationally from all entrants.

Graham Mackenzie, Cupid-in-Chief and general store manager at Asda Forfar, commented: “We know we’ve lots of romantics around Forfar and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to the store to share the love.”

“We’re appealing for married couples from across Forfar, who either met in the aisles or are celebrating many happy, prosperous years together, to come forward and enter our special Valentine’s Day appeal.”

To enter the search to find Forfar’s lovers in the aisles; please email a photocopy of your marriage certificate to asdascotland@havas.com no later than Thursday, February 2. Full names and contact details must be provided.