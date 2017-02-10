Barnardo’s Scotland thanks Angus foster carers

Children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland hosted a Foster Carer Appreciation Night to thank foster carers from across Angus for their support and dedication.

The event was held at Invercarse Hotel in Dundee on February 3 with nine local foster carers in attendance.

The event consisted of a dinner, raffle and quiz, with a video featuring quotes and achievements of fostered children and thanks from local staff. This was to mark carers’ and community partners’ involvement with the charity and the importance of fostering. At this year’s event, artwork made out of handprints, symbolised the 76 local children the fostering service and carers supported in 2016.

Operational Manager for Barnardo’s Scotland Fostering North, Kim McPherson, said: “This was our opportunity to thank our foster carers because we don’t just ask them to care for children’s basic needs, but to sit alongside them while they digest the hurt and trauma they have undeservingly experienced. Our carers give concentrated and dedicated love that is not born out of biology but out of a choice. We stand in awe and gratefulness for that continuing choice.”

With regards to the ongoing support of their community partners - without whom the charity’s job would be even harder - Kim continued: “If there is a cause worth fighting for it’s that children belong in families. Thank you to those that have stood next to us to take up this cause.

“This year we highlighted the achievements of many of our fostered children, helped by the support of their foster carers. However, more foster carers are desperately needed to give more children and young people loving, stable care and homes.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about fostering or adoption can get in touch with their local Barnardo’s Scotland foster care or adoption team, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/fostering or www.barnardos.org.uk/adoption or call 01224 624 090.