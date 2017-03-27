BHF reveals wardrobe secrets of Scotland

A fifth (20%) of Scots feel guilty about the amount of money we spend on our wardrobes, with almost a fifth (19%) even lying about our spending sprees to friends and family, according to new statistics released as part of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Spring Clear Out campaign.

In a survey of over 2,000 UK adults, stashing secrets across the area were revealed, with men and women hanging onto an average of five items each that no longer fit and nearly two-thirds (65%) admit to having at least one item they have never worn at all.

The BHF poll also highlighted that over half (51%) of residents dread the thought of having a clear out, with almost a fifth (18%) admitting to clearing out our wardrobe less than once a year.

Whilst we may not enjoy the thought of a spring clean, a massive 97% of people in Scotland said they did feel good after a good clear out.

The BHF have released these statistics to encourage everyone to reclaim their wardrobe this spring by decluttering and donating any unwanted items to their local BHF shop. Every item donated helps to fund life saving heart research and the BHF even offers a free home collection service to make donating completely hassle-free.

To find your local shop, order free donation bags or find out more about the home collection service, visit bhf.org.uk/bagit

Allison Swaine Hughes, Retail Operations Director at the BHF, said: “It’s interesting that these new statistics show how, for many of us, splurging on our wardrobe doesn’t always deliver the feel good factor we hope. It’s also fascinating how reluctant we are to let go of items that no longer fit us or we have never worn.

“Although we may not all look forward to having a clear out, the feel good factor when it’s completed is clear to see! Hopefully these results will encourage everyone in Scotland to have a clear out over the coming weeks and keep the BHF in mind as the perfect place for any unwanted stuff. With the Easter holidays around the corner, it really is the perfect time for a spring clean!

“Donating that pair of shoes gathering dust or that unworn top at the back of the wardrobe to your local BHF shop will not only leave your home refreshed but will help us to fund life saving heart research. It really is as simple as that.”