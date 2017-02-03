Bobby puts his best foot forward to help others

Edzell charity walker Bobby Campbell, MBE, has added more accolades to his collection thanks to a charity and an anonymous person.

On Christmas Eve. Bobby received the Medal of the British People, which is a commemorative issue that allows individuals and organisations to give thanks and show gratitude to someone who truly deserves a medal for their contribution,

Bobby, who is in the midst of another fundraising walk, this time to benefit Macmillan Cancer Support,said: “It’s a nice wee award. The person who applied for it on my behalf wants to remain anonymous. I want to dedicate it to people who are fighting cancer.”

Days after receiving the citation to go along with his medal, Bobby received a second accolade - this time from Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: “They sent a certificate thanking me for the walk and the money raised so far. I’m not even half way through so it’s very nice of them.”

Bobby recently presented his 2016 diary to Macmillan Cancer. To date, he has raised over £1700 for the cause, and still has nine months remaining on his daily walking challenge.

Macmillan fundraising manager for the North of Scotland, Ailsa Corbett, said: “We are really grateful to Bobby for his support. Not only is he raising money himself by doing a charity walk, he has also inspired others to fundraise for Macmillan, including his friend Ian McDougall who abseiled down the Arbroath Cliffs with nine other people and raised £1300.

“The number of people being diagnosed with cancer is increasing every year and that means Macmillan’s support for people living with it is in more demand than ever.

“No one should have to face cancer alone. It’s only through the fantastic support we get from people like Bobby that we can be there for people with cancer and their family when they need us most.”

Discussing the recognition he has received, Bobby said: “It’s nice to have someone recognise me - but that’s not why I do it. I do it to help others. It’s a nice gesture and it helps to raise awareness and funds, and that is what it’s all about.”

Bobby, who turned 70 last summer, has been doing charity walks for nearly 50 years. He was awarded his MBE in 1996 for services to charity, and explained that he has covered around 104,000 miles over the years.

Three years ago, he received a medal from Captain Larry Schaffer, who was commanding officer at the US Navy base in Edzell from 1992 to 1995. He gave the medal, a naval commendation awarded to him for meritorious services by the US government, to Bobby as his “dedicated service and commitment to helping others, including the US military at Edzell base, would merit such an award”.