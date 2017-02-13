Bounty hunter to appear on BBC

A former Brechin High School pupil’s career as US bounty hunter is to feature in an hour-long film to be aired on the BBC.

Christian Matlock, who attended Andover Primary and Brechin High, moved to the US when he was 21 and became the first United Kingdom citizen to be recruited by the United States of America’s Bail Enforcement Agency.

The film, made by Mentorn Scotland, will show how his past in Brechin has helped shape his career path.

The programme describes Christian, who is over 6ft tall and covered in tattoos, as the “real deal”.

Based in Virginia Beach on America’s Atlantic coast, he spends his days and nights hunting and apprehending fugitives who have skipped bail.

The film follows Christian on the chase, and discovers how a chequered past in Scotland has helped him succeed in this dangerous job.

Speaking about the move, Christian said: “I was at a point where I was getting into a lot of trouble and couldn’t find a job.

“Also, I thought America looked a lot cooler in the movies so I thought I’d come and give it a try.”

Gun-toting Christian (28) is now very much immersed in his work as a Bail Enforcement Agent.

But the film delves below the stereotype to show the unique relationships he builds with some of the people he comes across, from offenders with drug addiction to their families striving to get back to a normal life. And it follows him back to Brechin, where he reflects on his younger days there.

The programme airs on BBC One Scotland on Monday, February 13 from 10.40pm.