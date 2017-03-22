Brechin postcode to share £3 million

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery in Brechin’s ‘DD9 6’ postcode sector will be delighted to find out today (Wednesday) that they are set to share a £3 million prize pot after their postcode was drawn as winner of the March Postcode Millions.

Winners will receive their invitation in the post today to attend a special event at The House of Dun on Saturday, April 1 where they will find out exactly how much they’ve won.

With a minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales going to good causes across Great Britain and internationally, players have raised an incredible £182.7 million for charities.

A number of local projects near Brechin have received support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador and TV presenter, Jeff Brazier, who will be presenting the winning cheques on the day said: “I just can’t wait to head up to meet our lucky winners in Brechin and reveal those cheques!

“There will be some delighted faces on the day, both from our players and from the charities that they’ve supported. Good luck to all our wonderful players.”

Organisers will reveal more details regarding the cheque presentation, including the minimum amount winners can expect to receive, in the coming days at www.postcodelottery.co.uk and in the press.