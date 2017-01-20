Brechin salon to hold charity cut-athon

A Brechin salon is to help an Angus paramedic in a fundraising initiative for local charities, by holding a 24 hour long cut-athon.

Grum’d on the High Street, will be cutting hair from noon on Saturday January 28 until noon the next day.

The event is to help Geraldine Williams raise money for charity. She and her husband, Ed, also a paramedic, have 37 years of service between them, and are more used to administering care than receiving it.

She said: “It was difficult being on the receiving end of care from the NHS, but it just highlighted how wonderful everyone is. Ed and I are so grateful that we decided to fundraise for some of the amazing people involved along our journey.”

Geraldine attended a course at Maggie’s Centre run by the charity ‘Look Good, Feel Better’, so it is fitting that the couple’s fundraising will begin by giving everyone the chance to Look Good, and Feel Better.

The Cutathon has been organised by her friend Marie Church, who runs the salon. Geraldine said: “It is a phenomenal offer from Marie and her colleague Linda Cook. I’ll be there making copious amounts of coffee and sweeping the floor.”

Men can have a haircut whatever time they like, and women, too, are invited to take the chance to have a trim, and give a donation. Money raised will be divided between Maggie’s Centre, Look Good, Feel Better and the comfort fund for Ward 32 at Ninewells.

The cause has received local support, with Jeff and Andrew of City Press supplying posters and flyers and Gary Ross, Safety Officer and Martin Smith, Vice Chairman of Brechin City FC were quick to champion the cause. Mr Ross explained that five years ago the club was the only one apart from Barcelona to have a charity’s name on their strip, and that was Cancer Research. He said: “We are a community club and are happy to support anything the charity is doing. We hosted the Moon Walk this year at Glebe Park, and it was a fabulous night. We will do it again this year and it will be even bigger.”

The fundraising will continue in May when Geraldine, her two sons Corey (15) and Gabriel (11) and Marie climb Ben Nevis, and Ed takes part in the Etape Caledonia 81 mile bike race at Pitlochry. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/geraldinewilliams-1