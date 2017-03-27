Angus Council to receive £11 million of affordable housing funding

The Scottish Government has revealed that over £11 million is to be provided to Angus Council – over this year and next – to help deliver affordable housing across the county.

And responding to a parliamentary question from Angus South MSP Graeme Dey, Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart also highlighted a commitment from Holyrood’s SNP administration to provide councils with details of resource planning assumptions for the following three year period through to March 2021 to allow them to put future plans in place for meeting local affordable housing priorities.

Graeme Dey MSP commented: “This funding builds upon a decade of Scottish Government support for the delivery of affordable housing in Angus.

“Between 2007 and March 2016 Scottish Government funding of a little over £47million helped deliver more than 830 such properties across the county.

“But I know that demand remains high, particularly for larger homes, and I am delighted to see the SNP Government playing its part in meeting that.”

Official figures show that between 2007 and March 2016 (the stats for homes completed within the 12 months following that are not yet available) a total of 832 affordable housing units.

Of these 204 were constructed in Arbroath, 208 in Carnoustie/Monifieth, 236 in Montrose/Brechin and 186 in Forfar/Kirriemuir.

The £11 million for Angus, over the next two years, is part of a Scotland wide support package of £422 million, up £16 million on the preceding year.