Cheers to Brechin brewery’s Aldi success

A Brechin brewery has been selected by Aldi to take part in its Scottish Beer Festival, with its beer sold in 72 stores.

Park Brew, run by John Leatherbarrow and Andy Donald, will have its Townhead IPA sold across Scotland.

John said: “Today sees another milestone achievement for Park Brew as we are proud to announce that our Townhead IPA is now available in Aldi as part of their spring beer festival. This is a great promotion which this time is supporting 35 small breweries throughout Scotland.“

It comes on the back of more success for the brewery, with John explaining: “Earlier this year we were proud to collect our prize as the winners of the 2016 Dundee and Angus College Think Big business growth category which has helped us with our production as we now produce between 500 and 800 litres of beer.”

With the increased capacity, they have been able to produce new beers, including their new Balbirnie wheat beer, which will be available selectively from April and at the Stonehaven Midsummer beer happening in June.

John said: “We have two other beers planned to be released later in the year - including the Black Earl which will be debuting at the first ever Brechin Beer and Gin Festival which will be held at the Mechanics Institute in September.

“The overall event is being sponsored by Bill Stephen Motors with main sponsors Shiells Law and the Park Hotel Montrose and the Links hotel Montrose sponsoring the Gin bar. We have other sponsorship opportunities available with tickets going on sale in the coming weeks so head over to the website to get added to the mailing list.”

The selection means thousands of bottles are now on sale across Aldi’s 72 Scottish stores.

The instore event is expected to generate sales worth more than £130,000 for the 35 breweries involved.

Tom Bradley, who is the buying director for Aldi in Scotland, commented: “Scotland’s beer industry is booming and we’re incredibly proud to work with many of Scotland’s best breweries.

“At Aldi, we’ve been supporters of Scottish brewing for many years and craft beer has always had a place on our shelves.”

Kirsten Speirs, director of Scottish Beer Awards, added: “The growing range of high quality beers produced in Scotland is reflected in the on-going success of the Aldi Scottish Beer Festival. We are delighted to be working with Aldi to promote and reward innovative and hardworking Scottish Brewers and it is wonderful to see so may of our finalist and medallist selected to take part.”

Park Brew will also be at Taste of Angus festival at Glamis Castle on August 12 and 13.

For more in the festival, visit http://festival.parkbrew.com/