Clydesdale ATMs to go in Brechin and Forfar

Brechin and Forfar Clydesdale Bank ATMs will go when the branches shut later this year.

A bank spokesman confirmed the two machines would not be kept, and the news has been met with disappointment from Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Evans.

She said: “I’m really disappointed that Clydesdale are refusing to retain any sort of presence in Forfar or Brechin. I understand they are willing to retain an ATM in some other areas that they have ear-marked for branch closures and I asked them to consider this in Forfar, Brechin and Stonehaven but haven’t heard back. It’s very disappointing to now hear they aren’t doing this in North Angus.

“Keeping an ATM would not only advertise the Clydesdale brand but give customers access to a wider range of banking and withdrawals without a fee. My biggest concern is the impact the loss of the branches will have on Forfar and Brechin. I know a lot of people have embraced the switch over to internet banking but there is still a real need for many customers to have that face-to-face contact.

“I asked them to consider introducing a mobile banking service to get to the heart of the rural communities but they have turned this request down on cost grounds. I stand by my belief that rural communities – who have less access to transport and high speed broadband - have been abandoned by this decision.”