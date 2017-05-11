Clydesdale to close early on final day

Brechin’s Clydesdale Bank will shut at an earlier time on its final day of operation in the town.

It was announced in January that the Brechin branch, along with the Forfar and Stonehaven branches, would be closing this year.

The Brechin branch will close its doors to customer on Tuesday, May 16 at the earlier time of 2pm.

The bank’s website notes in the branch locator section: “This branch will be closing on Tuesday 16th May 2017 at 2pm.”

The early closure was confirmed by a spokesperson for Clydesdale Bank, who also confirmed that the ATM will be removed upon branch closure.

The bank has listed Montrose as the nearest branch for Brechin customers.

At the time of the closure announcement, CYBG PLC, the parent company of Clydesdale Bank, put the decision down to the decreasing numbers of customers using banks for day-to-day transactions.