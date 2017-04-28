D&A accredited as Living Wage employer

D&A College staff and management are celebrating winning accreditation as a Living Wage employer.

D&A’s Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at college – regardless of whether they are direct employees or third-party contracted staff – receive a minimum hourly wage of £8.45.

Employers choose to pay the real Living Wage, higher than the statutory minimum for over 25s of £7.50 per hour, on a voluntary basis.

The £8.45 rate, set independently and updated annually, is calculated according to the real costs of living.

Both management and union representatives at college were delighted to gain recognition as a Living Wage employer.

“Paying the Living Wage is very important to us as a good employer and also as a part of our responsibility as one of the largest employers in the area,” said Steve Taylor, vice-principal.

“We are delighted to have received accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation for our efforts and would encourage other local employers to make a similar commitment.”

This sentiment was echoed by union representatives at D&A.

“The commitment by the college to pay the Living Wage is an important step in ensuring that all workers at the college are paid enough to live decently and to be able to adequately provide for their family,” said Nick Steff of the GMB.

While Unison representative, Jennifer Dick commented: “Unison is campaigning for all colleges to pay the living wage and we have been working with our management at D&A to ensure that all workers are paid fairly and equitably. We therefore welcome the college’s commitment to pay the living wage and the accreditation with the Living Wage Foundation.”

The Living Wage enjoys cross-party political support and D&A joins more than 3000 employers across the UK who have signed up to pay more than the statutory minimum.

“We welcome D&A College to the Living Wage movement as an accredited employer,” said Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation.

“Responsible businesses across the UK are voluntarily signing up to pay the real Living Wage.”